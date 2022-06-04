KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to snap their five game losing streak after beating the Houston Astros 6-0, thanks to a sixth inning two-run homer by Salvador Perez.

That home-run would break a scoreless tie and the Royals would not look back.

The Royals arguably had their best game of the season on the mound, pitching a shutout and only giving up five hits.

Kris Bubic got the start for the Royals, going five innings, giving up zero runs, five hits, and three strikeouts.

The bullpen was oustanding on the day, as they gave up zero hits. Chris Snider (4-2) would get credited the win.

The Royals broke the game open in the eighth inning scoring four runs, two of those coming from a Hunter Dozier RBI single.

The Royals will try to get the series victory tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT.

