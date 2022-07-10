KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to secure a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians after a solid day on the mound.

The win also gives the Royals the series victory. Zack Greinke (3-5) got the start and the win for the Royals.

He had a vintage performance, going five innings, as he held the Guardians scoreless, to go along with three hits, five Ks and one walk. The bullpen only allowed two hits and one run.

The Royals were able to break the game open in the bottom of the fifth, after an Andrew Benintendi RBI single brought in a run and an MJ Melendez RBI single brought in two runs.

Up next for the Royals is a four game series with the Detroit Tigers.

They will kick the series off with a doubleheader Monday. The first game will be at 1:10 p.m and the second game will be at 7:10 p.m. CT, as the Royals look to finish their homestand strong.