KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have started out their season 2-0 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 in extra-innings on an Alberto Mondesi walk-off.

It was a pitching battle all day as the game was scoreless until Mondesi got a got a base-hit to center-field, sending pinch-runner Kyle Isbel in for the score.

Brad Keller started the game for the Royals. He had a solid outing with six innings pitched, giving up only two hits, zero runs and five K’s. Zach Plesac got the start for the Guardians. He also played well, going 5.2 innings, giving up zero runs, three hits and three K’s.

The Royals bullpen was able to pick up where Keller left off as they only gave up three hits while keeping the Indians scoreless.

Collin Snider would get the win for the Royals in his major league debut.

Bobby Witt Jr. was clutch once again, this time on the defensive side of the ball, when he prevented the Indians from getting the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, by throwing out Owen Miller at home plate.

The Royals will now look to capture the series victory against the Guardians tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT and they will face-off again on Monday, at the same time.

