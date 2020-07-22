Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for the coronavirus right before Cardinals game

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier watches his two-run triple against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals has announced that infielder, outfielder and big-time hitter Hunter Dozier has tested positive for the coronavirus in a statement on July 22.

He is being placed on the injured list the day of the first 2020 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The game will not be counted toward the shortened 60-game season.

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” Dozier said in a statement. “I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field.”

The 28-year-old athlete is coming off of his best big league season, hitting 26 home runs with 84 RBI while tying for the league lead in triples with 10, according to the Royals’ statement.

“It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have,” Dozier said. “To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to painful.”

Dozier isn’t the first player to test positive on the Royals squad. Catcher Salvador Perez tested positive in the beginning of July. He said he didn’t have any symptoms, and is now back playing with the team.