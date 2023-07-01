We have less than a week until Taylor Swift takes the stage in Kansas City and the Royals are celebrating at the ballpark.

Saturday the Royals will be hosting “Popstar Night (Royals Version)” at Kaufman Stadium. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The event will start with a silent disco from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Headphones for the silent disco will be provided with the purchase of a theme ticket. The silent disco will be held in The Hall of Fame Pavilion.

The game will begin at 6:15 p.m. The Kansas City Royals will face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There will also be fireworks after the game.