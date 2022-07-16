TORONTO, Canada. — The undermanned Royals were not able to prevail in extra innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Royals took a 3-1 lead early after a Ryan O’Hearn RBI triple and a Nate Eaton sac-fly in the top of the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays responded swiftly in the bottom half of the inning after a George Springer RBI single evened things up at 3.

In the 10th inning, the Royals regained the lead after a Vinnie Pasquantino two-run homer. It would not be enough as the Blue Jays notched three straight hits including a walk-off RBI single from Teoscar Hernandez.

The Royals will now look to even up the series on Sunday at 11:05 a.m. CT.