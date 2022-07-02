DETROIT, Mich. — The Royals led the Detroit Tigers for a majority of the game before they gave up back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning.

The Royals scored early, as Hunter Dozier started out with an RBI double that would score two runs in the top of the first.

Whit Merrifield would give the Royals a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth after an RBI single. The Royals would take a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning.

That is when Victor Reyes would hit a homer to tie the game up 3-3 and then Riley Greene would follow that up the very next at-bat with a homer himself to give the Tigers a walk-off victory.

The Royals will now look to capture the series victory Sunday at 11:05 a.m. CT.