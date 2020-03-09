Royals partnering with Boulevard Brewing Company for limited release blonde ale

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City’s baseball team and one of Kansas City’s most popular brewing companies are teaming up to release a limited release beer.

The Kansas City Royals and Boulevard Brewing Company announced the partnership Monday.

The beer is called Hustle Up! It’s a 100-calorie blond ale that is available in grocery and liquor stores now.

The beer will be available in stores throughout the Royals viewing area including parts of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas. It will also be sold at Kauffman Stadium, including at the home opener on April 2.

For more information and tickets to the Royals home opener click here.