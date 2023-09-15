KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals 100-loss season is winding down. But local officials in two metro counties are still hoping for a big win by season’s end.

It had nothing to do with the action on the field as the Royals returned home for their second to last home stand at Kauffman Stadium this season. A bigger competition between Clay County and Jackson County/Kansas City to get a new Royals stadium will likely be decided soon.

“Let’s Go Royals” chants are common at the K, but now for some County Commissioners there’s more to that cheer. Scott Wagner and his family held signs saying “Let’s Go Royals to Clay County.”

“Our message is support the team now and we’ll support it if it moves to Clay County,” the western Clay County commissioner said.

The Royals have presented two potential new stadium sites. One in downtown Kansas City’s East Village. The other on 90 acres in Clay County in North Kansas City South of Armour Road.

There’s also plans for a ballpark village in each $2 billion project.

Currently third to last in Major League Baseball in attendance, the village is designed to attract new Royals fans to the game.

“That new location, what that means, what that whole district means, we think that can create a lot of excitement and bring a lot of people go to the game,” Wagner said.

Of course Jackson County and Kansas City, where the Royals have always played, want the team to remain within it’s city and county limits.

“I think that’s the goal of all of us in the legislature. The reality becomes what the term sheet looks like, what the voters are going to be seeing on their ballot and the lease terms between these two stadiums,” Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca said.

The team has previously said it plans to make its decision on a site by the end of September. That would allow it to move forward with putting the public financing portion on the ballot in April, a 3/8 cent sales tax.

While Clay County was hoping to get a big show of support at the game Friday, exactly how many Northlanders may have been at the game wasn’t immediately clear.

It was also Hispanic Heritage Night, Roberto Clemente Day, and there were hundreds of fans of the visiting Houston Astros.