KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals had their best offensive performance of the season in a 13-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

The win also helped the Royals get the series victory.

MJ Melendez started out the game strong once again, notching a leadoff two-run RBI single in the bottom of the first. Melendez would strike again in the fifth inning, hitting a three-run homer to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

He would have himself a day, finishing the game with six RBIs.

The Royals were able to break the game open in the eighth inning, scoring six runs, as they were catapulted by a Michael Massey two-run RBI single and an RBI double from Kyle Isbel brought in two runs. Melendez would pitch in a sac-fly and Bobby Witt Jr. would add an RBI single.

Brad Keller (6-12) would get the start and win for the Royals. He went six innings, with four hits, one run, three walks and four Ks.

The Royals will look to continue their success at home on Tuesday, Aug. 9 against the Chicago White Sox at 3:10 p.m. CT.