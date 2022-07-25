KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to get their third straight win after shutting out the Los Angeles Angels 7-0.

Michael Taylor would have a big day for the Royals, gathering 3 RBIs.

The Royals didn’t score their first run until the sixth inning after a Taylor RBI single brought in a run, but they would pile their lead in the seventh after being catapulted another Taylor single which brought in two runs.

MJ Melendez would add icing on the cake with a two-run homer in the eighth, giving the Royals a 7-0 lead.

It was also an excellent day on the mound for the Royals.

Zack Greinke got the start. He went five innings, with three hits, one walk and five Ks. Amir Garret (2-1) would be credited with the win out the bullpen.

The Royals will continue their series with Angels on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. CT.