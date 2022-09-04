KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to close out their series against the Tigers thanks to some clutch play from Bobby Witt Jr., capping off a great weekend for the rookie.

Nicky Lopez was able to break a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth after an RBI single brought in a run. The Royals would score again in the inning after MJ Melendez was walked with the bases loaded, bringing in Michael Massey.

The Tigers would respond quickly in the bottom half of the inning after a Harold Castro two-run homer tied the game up.

The Royals would answer in the eighth inning after a Bobby Witt Jr. RBI double brought in a run, helping secure the Royals 3-2 victory and giving them the series victory.

Max Castillo would get the start for the Royals. He would go 4.2 innings with five hits, two runs, five strikeouts and one walk. He would pitch a no decision.

Dylan Coleman would be credited the win.

The Royals will now go back home to face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, September 5 at 7:10 p.m. CT.