KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, September 6 the Royals will be hosting Bark at the Park at Kauffman stadium for their game against the Cleveland Guardians.

It is the third of a four series event the Royals will host this season, with benefits going toward the KC Pet Project. The first two went toward Humane Society of Greater KC and Wayside Waifs.

Single game packages are $45 and include one dog ticket and one human ticket. It also includes a donation to local shelters Great Plains SPCA, Humane Society, KC Pet Project and Wayside Waifs.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

The next Bark at the Park event will be held September 21 at 7:10 p.m. when the Royals play the Minnesota Twins.

If you want to purchase tickets for both games, you can buy the two-game pack for $96.

That package includes a “Doggie Bag” giveaway box which consists of a stainless-steel dog bowl, silicone lick pad, a Bar K and Royals theme Koozie, exclusive coupons and more.

For more details on the event, click here.