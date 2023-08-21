KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anticipation is building as the Kansas City Royals prepare to unveil renderings associated with the team’s plan to build a new $2 billion baseball stadium.

Team leadership will present economic data and renderings of the proposed stadium during a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

In January, a consultant for the Royals said the team was considering 14 potential sites near downtown for a future stadium. The list of potential sites has since dwindled down to two.

The Royals will now choose between building a new stadium in the East Village near the downtown loop or a site in North Kansas City near 18th Avenue and Fayette Street.

A $1billion private investment from the Royals ownership group is expected to help support the new ball park in addition to a proposed sales tax extension that could impact county taxpayers.

You can watch the Royal’s press conference live on the FOX4 website beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Royals are expected to announce the chosen location for the new stadium in late September.