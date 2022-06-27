KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Santana’s time with the Royals has come to an end.

The team announced Monday they traded Santana and cash considerations to the Seattle Marines for pitching prospects Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

Mills is currently on the 40-man roster and will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Fleming will be assigned to High-A Quad Cities.

Santana played 210 games and hit 23 home runs and 90 RBIs with a .215 batting average during his tenure with the Royals.

In addition, the first baseman had more walks (36) than strikeouts (28). In 17 games in June, he’s hit .357 (20-for-56) with 7 extra-base hits and 11 RBI, and his .478 on-base percentage in June ranks 2nd in MLB, trailing only Yordan Alvarez (.494).

Mills is a right-handed pitcher debuted with the Mariners last season, making 11 appearances in relief. He’s appeared in eight games this season, posting a 4.15 ERA.

He was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Gonzaga University.

Fleming, 23, was selected by Seattle in the 11th round in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University.

In nine appearances between Arizona Complex League and Low-A Modesto, Fleming went 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA last season. In 14 starts this year with Low-A Modesto, he’s currently 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA, but has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts.