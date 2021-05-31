Royals welcome 100% capacity for first time since pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals welcomed full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began Monday, opening a homestand with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team said roughly 12,500 fans were in attendance, which is about one-third Kauffman Stadium’s capacity.

Most recently, capacity was capped at 45% due to COVID-19.



“I think it means a lot more to the fans, and a lot more to the players,” fan Brandon Merriman said. “It gives a lot more energy to the stadium.”



The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame are now back open, as well.



“I think it took way too much longer than it should’ve,” fan Alec Johnson said.



Those vaccinated could go without a mask inside the stadium, while it was still strongly encouraged for those who aren’t.

For some, COVID-19 is still in the back of their mind.



“I do have a little bit of concern,” Sarah Abney said. “I think that everyone should be still monitoring their safety, and I think that COVID has changed us a little bit.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android