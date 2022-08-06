KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to secure a win in thrilling fashion after a walk-off win against the Red-Sox.

Royals first baseman Nick Pratto was able to hit a solo homer with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth to give the Royals a 5-4 victory.

The Royals started the game the way they ended it, with MJ Melendez belting a leadoff solo home-run.

They also got contributions from Bobby Witt Jr., who was able to get a two-run RBI single in the third and Kyle Isbel joining the solo home-run party in the fourth.

Daniel Lynch got the start for the Royals. He would go six innings with seven hits, four runs, six Ks and no walks. He would pitch a no decision. Dylan Coleman (3-1) would be credited with the win.

The Royals will now look to get the series victory on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CT.