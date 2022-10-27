INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A selfless servant to the community. That’s how loved ones describe an Independence police officer who died earlier this year and on Thursday, his family and friends organized a special run in his honor to show their appreciation.

Showing appreciation for an officer that served Independence, Missouri for more than 30 years.

When Sgt. Terry Dorman died earlier this year, it came as a shock to hundreds of people. Some of whom he’d instructed at the local police academy.

Thursday afternoon, an honor run brought dozens of people running through the streets of the city Dorman loved.

Dormon also served as an instructor at Blue River Police Academy. His colleagues and students built the event in his honor.

On Sept. 24, Dormon died of a heart attack while doing some yardwork.

He’d worked as a police officer and academy instructor for 32 years and taught as many as 2,000 officers working at numerous agencies across the metro.

“You could see it. He was so passionate in the way he taught,” David Hall with Blue River Police Academy said. “He emphasized how important these laws are and how important the work we do is and the compassion and empathy that we take with us onto the streets.”

“He was very selfless and very, always in it to help,” Independence Officer Jack Taylor said. “You saw that from the academy recruits to officers he worked with.”

The academy estimates Dorman’s cadets are now police officers at 12 to 15 metro police agencies.

