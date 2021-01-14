‘Run It Back’: Download Chiefs pictures for your phone background and cover photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are at it again, and the city is once more covered in team pride!

Marquee lettering, lawn paint and new banners cover the the town in red and yellow ahead of the team’s first playoff game a year after winning Super Bowl LIV. With KC set to take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend, fans are pumped for a shot at winning back-to-back championships.

Union Station is yet again decked out in Alpha-Lit lettering, promoting the hashtag #RunItBack, a reference to the push to get back to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

The Kansas City Hall lawn, the county courthouse lawn and the WWI Memorial lawn are all painted with the “RUN IT BACK” slogan.

Crown Center is rooting for the Chiefs with red fountains outside of the main entrance.

Union Station is draped in the familiar Chiefs logo banners, but it’s sporting a new banner in the center front window.

Grand Avenue is lined with new banners that celebrate KC’s excellence across fields. The “CITY OF CHAMPIONS” banner depicts first responders and a variety of sports teams, all of whom make Kansas City great.

