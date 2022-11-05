PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor-trailer last week.

On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck at US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene, they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering severe injuries.

EMS transported the teen to Labette Health to stabilize them before flying him to another facility. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and its passenger was evaluated by EMS, PPD said in a release. PPD Chief Robert Spinks noted that the teen did not survive.

The teen was reported as a runaway from Successful Dreams, an outreach house in Parsons dedicated to helping disabled youth experiencing a crisis. The GMC Sierra was found to be stolen from Tom Davis Auto Group.

Kansas Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation.