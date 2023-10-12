KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s favorite fall traditions is the happening soon.

The Garmin Kansas City Marathon attracts thousands of runners from throughout the nation. The marathon offers a 5k, 10k and half marathon along with the full marathon, all taking place October 21.

The race starts in front of The Nelson-Atkins Museum, the path will take runners on a tour past some of the city’s most popular landmarks like the Country Club Plaza, World War I Museum and Memorial, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, historic 18th and Vine District and Ward Parkway.

The Kansas City Marathon is one of the races where participants can qualify for the Boston Marathon.

After the race, participants and spectators can meet at the Finish Line Festival where runners will get complimentary barbecue and beer to celebrate finishing the race. There will also be live music.



If you are a runner in the race you can pick up your packets at Grand Hall in Union Station on Thursday, October 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. or Friday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the start times for the different races on Saturday:

7 a.m. – Full and half marathon start

7:30 a.m. – 10k start

7:45 a.m. – 5k start