Rural Kansas nursing home where everyone was infected removed from Medicare program

NORTON, Kan. — A nursing home where every resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rural Kansas county has been warned that its funding is at risk.

Norton County has the state’s highest infection rate. Federal officials are moving to remove the nursing home from the Medicare program after a report detailed a lack of care.

Sixty-two residents of the home, and about three dozen staff members, have been infected with the coronavirus. Twelve have died.

This photo provided by the Norton Telegram shows the Andbe Home, a privately owned nursing home facility in Norton, Kan., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in the nursing home. The health department in Norton County reported Monday night that all of the remaining 52 residents and an unspecified number of employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Dana M. Paxton/Norton Telegram via AP)

A scathing report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services detailed a lack of masks among workers at the Andbe Home in Norton. The agency said the facility faces $14,860 in fines and that it will lose Medicare funding effective Nov. 18.

The Norton County Health Department said at the time that “steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.”