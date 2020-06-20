Rural Missouri man floats down river in attempt to flee traffic stop

UNION, Mo. — Authorities have arrested a man who attempted to escape police by floating down a river after fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Missouri.

Maj. Trevor Wild, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said the man drove through a hayfield and ditched his car Friday morning before he attempted to swim down the Bourbeuse River.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement.

He was seen in the river at 8:30 a.m. and was caught at 1:30 p.m., five hours later. Police arrested him, but he was later released, Wild said.

His identity was not released.

Wild said that although it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down a river. He said it has happened several times before.