MERRIAM, Kan. — Russell Stover is planning to celebrate its 100th anniversary in a big way.

In collaboration with the Overland Park-based design firm Dimensional Innovations, Russell Stover will attempt to build the world’s largest box of chocolates on Monday, April 17 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The candy company is eyeing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as it attempts to build an oversized version of its classic copper box of assorted chocolates. The box is estimated to be 30 feet by 15 feet, weigh roughly 2,300 pounds and will hold more than 4,500 pounds of chocolate.

“Over the past 100 years, Russell Stover has established itself as an American classic,” Niccolo Starace, president and CEO of Russell Stover Chocolates, said in a press release. “We are honored to celebrate a century of crafting exceptional chocolate, made using the finest ingredients, for our customers and look forward to another century dedicated to delighting consumers with our delicious treats.”

The centennial celebration won’t end with the world record attempt. Russell Stover will be wrapping its corporate building at 4900 Oak St. with a 20-foot copper bow and encouraging people to stop by for a selfie with a giant box of chocolates.

To sweeten the deal, Russell Stover will offer chocolate giveaways for guests visiting its corporate headquarters in May. The company is also hitting the road to take the Sweet Centennial Tour across the country this fall.

Starting in September, a custom-wrapped delivery truck will tour the U.S. offering up chocolate tastings and giveaways. Chocolate lovers will also get a chance to see pieces from the world’s largest box of chocolates.