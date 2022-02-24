KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world awoke to news that Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued and forces were attempting to seize Chernobyl.

Congress is putting forth a united front that the invasion will not be expected.

“Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full. This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression and it will not be dependent on its enemies,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. said.

Last week, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., was part of a group of Senators who introduced legislation to provide support to Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable.

Video from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv showed fiery explosions and tanks carrying troops rolling across the border in what has been described as a “full scale war.”

“I am praying for Ukraine, and my heart goes out to its people as their country is attacked by Russia. I strongly condemn Vladimir Putin for this unprovoked attack. The United States must stand united with Ukraine and firmly on the side of freedom,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. said.

“It’s time for the White House and our NATO partners to show strength and resolve as we stand with the people of Ukraine during the greatest breach of peace in Europe in nearly 80 years. The United States must provide additional defensive aid to our Ukrainian allies and unleash severe and crippling economic sanctions on Russia, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said.

People who’ve lived peacefully in Ukraine piled into trains and sat in long lines of traffic to try to escape the attack alive.

“Today, my heart and my prayers are with the proud people of Ukraine. As they are forced to take up arms to defend their homeland from an unprovoked and unconscionable act of war, the rest of the world must stand united in condemnation and rejection of Russia’s aggression,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said.

“With this premeditated decision to spill the innocent blood of a peaceful and prosperous nation in an attempt to reshape the world order, the despot of Moscow has reserved his place in history among the worst of humankind. He must—and will—be held accountable to the fullest extent possible for this despicable attempt to oppress an independent nation,” Cleaver said.

Ukrainian forces were battling for control for control of an airport just miles outside of Keiv Thursday morning.

“The heinous invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin warrants a fury of sanctions to be imposed on the Russian regime,” Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., said.

“The free people of the world stand with the citizens of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion. We must support our NATO allies in the region and immediately act together to enact the strongest possible sanctions to cripple Putin’s ability to make war. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2008 and 2014,” Rep. Todd Graves, R-Mo., said.

The chief of the NATO alliance said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace in Europe, joining a chorus of world leaders who decried the attack, which could cause massive casualties.

“We must make crystal clear that Russia cannot intimidate or invade our allies and partners without significant consequences. United as a country and with our allies, we must hold Putin accountable for his unjustified and unacceptable aggression,” Rep. Sharice Davids, R-Kan., said.

Other Representatives from Kansas agree.

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and must be met with swift and severe consequences. The United States stands with the innocent people of Ukraine and is committed to holding Putin and his thugs accountable,” Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan, said.

So far, the White House’s approach to Russia’s aggression has failed. President Biden must finally prove he can lead on the world stage by punishing Putin through crippling economic sanctions, providing aid to the brave Ukrainians fighting for democracy, and unleashing American energy production to offset Russian imports,” LaTurner said.

