Ryan Newman returns to team’s shop, receives standing ovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman received a standing ovation Wednesday when he returned to Roush Fenway Racing’s shop a little over a week after he was involved in a scary crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway tweeted multiple photos of the exciting moment saying “so we had a special visitor today. Great to see Ryan Newman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all!”

Newman revealed this past week that he suffered a head injury in the crash and that doctors are pleased with his recovery.

So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all! #RFRDriven 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/e4J6OShWJK — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 26, 2020

Newman missed the second race of the season at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in the No. 6 Ford.

There is no timetable for Newman’s return to racing, but Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old Indiana native is determined to get back to the track.

Roush Fenway gave its first detailed account of the harrowing ordeal that began when Newman, while leading the last lap of the rain-delayed Daytona 500, was involved in a crash that sent him hard into a wall, airborne, hit in the driver side door by another car, then trapped in an upside-down Ford on fire as rescue workers tried to free him from the damaged vehicle.

He was hospitalized last Monday night in what Roush officials called serious but not life-threatening condition.

Newman walked out of the Daytona Beach hospital roughly 42 hours later appearing unscathed and holding hands with his two young daughters. The photo of that moment, Newman said in his statement, was a testament to the Roush Fenway Racing organization “that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident.

