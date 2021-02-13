Safely staying warm as frigid temperatures sweep through the area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sub-zero temperatures in Kansas City this week could be dangerous if you get stuck without proper heating to keep you warm.

Those at the greatest risk are those that are currently homeless, and those without working heat in their home.

Jimmy Petersen, recreation Director at Kansas City Parks and Recreation, said these temperatures can even be fatal.

“It’s terrible, yeah, you could easily die of hypothermia out in this weather,” Petersen said.

For those in need of a warm place to stay, counties in both Kansas and Missouri have warming centers.

“Our warming center is just someplace for folks to come and get warm,” Petersen said. “Literally get warm.”

He works at the Line Creek Community Center in the Northland.

As temperatures drop below zero, the risk of cold related injuries sky rocket.

According to Bryan Hendin, Assistant Chief of the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, “It only takes about 30 minutes to have your unexposed skin start getting frostbite.

He said the department responds to three to five weather related calls every day.

“Just keep everything covered, keep as much skin as possible covered,“ Petersen said.

If the heat in your home isn’t doing the trick, you might resort to using an old fireplace or space heater. Fire officials say be very careful, carbon-monoxide could be leaking into your home.

“If an entire families complaining about headaches, dizziness, or confusion you should alert EMS and 911 to come to your house and check for that,“ Hendin, said