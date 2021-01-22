Safety plans in place, entertainment venues prepare for AFC Championship Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Championship game is only two days away. Many of the popular venues for watching sports games are getting ready to welcome fans while following safety guidelines to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Normally KC Live! at the Kansas City Power & Light District would be packed for a game of Sunday’s magnitude, but that is not allowed. KCP&L has a safety plan in place, and the Kansas City Health department will be watching.

“We’ve had some allegations that folks weren’t doing the right social distancing there,” said KCMO Health Director Dr. Rex Archer of the KC Live! venue.

KC Live! was packed during the Raiders game earlier in the pandemic. The KCMO Health Department has been working with the district to improve its COVID-19 safety plan.

Compared to other places where fans will gather, Archer said places like KC Live! have less risk, if COVID protocols are enforced and followed.

“If you’re in an outdoor environment, at P&L, and there’s social distancing, and you’re putting your masks on whenever you’re not eating and drinking, your risk of exposure is relatively low,” Archer said.

A spokesperson representing the Power and Light District said in a statement, “The safety of our patrons and team members is always our top priority.”

To watch the game at KC Live!, fans must make reservations, maintain physical distance, wear masks while not actively eating or drinking, and sanitation stations will be available.

The excitement for the AFC Championship is felt all over the metro.

“It actually gives me goosebumps,” said Derrion Thomas, son of former Chiefs great Derrick Thomas.

Thomas has fond memories of his childhood and being around the team in the 90’s when his dad played. It was a team and a time that cemented the foundation for the rise to where the Chiefs are today.

“I have heard multiple people say that this really started during that era, so it makes you proud to be a part of it and to be a part of Kansas City,” Thomas said.

Health directors across the Metro expect that more people will be going out to watch the game and urge folks to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously. Not just in bars, but at house parties too.