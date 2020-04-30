Safety video shot inside Kansas City grocery store will be sent to employees nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An instructional video shot in Kansas City Thursday morning will help front line grocery store clerks nationwide.

The U.S. surgeon general said many workers are getting sick because shoppers aren’t taking necessary precautions.

The video shoot started around 5 a.m. at Lipari’s Sunfresh at 31st and Prospect.

When it’s complete, the U.S. surgeon general’s office will distribute it nationwide.

Green Resources, which is based in Cleveland, Missouri, is behind the video. They are known for donating bamboo face masks to first responders.

According to a published report, while medical personnel have the highest risk of exposure to the virus— grocery store workers do too, most often without any real protective gear.

The U.S. surgeon general’s office believes that shoppers don’t take precautions, and they want this video to help both the shoppers and the workers.

Iveth Jalinsky, who owns Green Resources, told FOX4 she takes the fight personally after losing a family member to SOVID-19.