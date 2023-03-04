LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit was placed on lockdown Friday night as police searched for a shooting suspect.

At around 10:38 p.m. Friday, the Lee’s Summit Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Northeast Douglas and Mulberry streets.

Investigators said two vehicles approached the intersection, multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into the passenger side of the other.

The victim passenger, an 18-year-old male, was shot several times and the driver of that vehicle was able to quickly turn into St. Luke’s East Hospital to summon help.

The man is listed in stable condition.

The Hospital was placed on temporary lockdown “due to conflicting statements regarding the whereabouts of the suspect,” Lee’s Summit police said.

Officers determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, and whether the victim and suspect knew one another.