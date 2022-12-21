OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Saint Thomas Aquinas fired a coach following an investigation into his conduct.

Saint Thomas Aquinas notified families that head girl’s soccer coach Brian White is no longer with the high school.

White’s termination comes following an investigation by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. The investigation determined White violated a professional boundaries policy or procedure according to an email sent to families.

I understand there may have been private discussions about some aspects of these matters, but I encourage you to avoid speculation. It can be harmful and unfair to all of the parties involved. Brian Schenck, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School President

Saint Thomas won’t comment on the issue involving White because it is a personnel matter, but the email says his firing is not linked to abuse allegations.

The school says it is looking for a replacement for White’s position.

