Salvador Perez and Lorenzo Cain reunite during Spring Training game and they are all smiles

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez and former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain were reunited again Thursday during Spring Training, and the two were all smiles.

“Brotherly LOve,” the Royals tweeted along with a photo of the two who were beaming like little boys.

There’s no denying that the bond between two is a special one.

The two were always goofing off and made baseball fans everywhere, not just Kansas City, smile and laugh on more than one occasion during their time as teammates.

Salvy often shared these moments to his Instagram page.

While Cain’s new home is in Milwaukee, the two occasionally reunite.

