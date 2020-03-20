Salvador Perez challenges you to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ while washing your hands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the MLB continues its season suspension and baseball fans and players alike grow restless, Royals catcher Salvador Perez is staying involved and promoting good hand hygiene.

“Hey guys, you know the rule,” Perez says in a video on Twitter. “Wash your hands for 20 seconds, OK?”

He then proceeds to wash his hands while singing the song, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” finishing on the lyrics, “I don’t care if I never get back.”

“If Salvy’s doing it, let’s all do it,” the tweet by the Royals states.

#StepUpToTheSink and sing 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' while washing your hands, then challenge your friends to do the same. @TheRealHos305, @WhitMerrifield and Gordo, you’re up!#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/7kqyx2j6FO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 20, 2020

The MLB cancelled the rest of Spring Training and announced on March 16 that the season would start sometime in mid-May.

According to the CDC, washing hands is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick. The organization recommends scrubbing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. See the CDC’s hand washing guidelines, here.

“You know what, I challenge everyone,” Perez says in the video. “Keep your hands clean, OK? God bless you guys.”