Salvation Army bell ringers try to ‘Rescue Christmas’ despite fewer donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The song “Please Come Home for Christmas” begins “Bells will be ringing the glad glad news.” But for the Salvation Army in 2020 and its bell ringers, “Oh what a Christmas to have the blues.”

“We don’t to cancel any program we don’t stop any services. It’s too important for what families are facing right now that we take care of those needs,” The Salvation Army’s Major David Harvey said.

Fewer shoppers, people with less money to give, and people ust trying to stay six feet apart, has led to 24 percent fewer donations to red kettles in the Metro the first week of this year’s bell ringing compared to last year.

”This is somewhat scary as we move forward to know that we are serving more people right now to have less income coming in,” Harvey said.

With some stores still not reopened and volunteers who are usually older more at risk of COVID 19, there will be 25 percent fewer kettles to give. You are also more likely than ever to see stands unattended. With fewer people carrying cash the Salvation Army shifted to allow alternate donation methods like Google and Apple Pay last year, which might be more popular this year than ever. Volunteers can even create virtual red kettle drives of their own.

But Joe Kronawitter is ringing that bell in three hour shifts, where he’ll be every Tuesday until Christmas at the Country Club Plaza, trying to, as the Salvation Army puts it, “rescue Christmas.”

“It’s a good way to give back you can donate online. But getting out here and trying to get other people to donate it makes you feel good,” Kronawitter said.

“People were afraid that Christmas wasn’t even going to happen, so to see the bell ringers out there they know Christmas is coming and even amongst the challenges we are going to rescue Christmas for thousands of families here in the Metro area,” Harvey said.

Jazz Mere was one of a handful of cash donors early Tuesday evening.

“Hopefully we going to get them through. If I’ve got to give money every time I come through let it be what it be,” he said.

Saturday December 5 Salvation Army will host a $20 bill challenge. For every $20 bill donated at red kettles, a donor will match up to $50,000 trying to make up for the donations they are already down so far.