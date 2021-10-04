The Salvation Army changes holiday meal tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early warning from the Salvation Army as the organization makes changes to its holiday plans this year.

The organization said that because of the continued threat of COVID it is concerned about feeding a large group of people in an enclosed space. To keep everyone as safe as possible, The Salvation Army said it will only offer free delivered holiday meals this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If you are in need of a meal, you can register online to get a meal delivered on either holiday. If you do not have access to the internet, you can also call The Salvation Army at 816-756-2769 during normal business hours to make a reservation.

The deadline to reserve a meal for Thanksgiving is November 5. The deadline to get a meal on Christmas is December 10.

Volunteers plan to deliver nearly 1,000 meals in the Kansas City area. The delivery boundaries are inside the I-435 and I-470 loop and as far north as 152 Hwy.