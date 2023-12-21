KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just seven days to go, the local Salvation Army chapter that serves the entire state of Kansas and 10 counties in Missouri is hundreds of thousands of dollars short of its goal.

But as time winds down the charity says they are confident that people from across Kansas City will step up to help them get to where they need to be.

“It’s a tough year for everyone and so that means it’s a tough year for the donors. It’s also a tough year for the people we serve. Am I worried about it? No, Kansas City always comes through – you guys are going to do it for us,” Alexandra Kuebler, the executive director of development at Salvation Army said.

The organization that funds after school programs, pantries for families in need, helps with rental assistance and shows up to disasters.

They are currently $200,000 short of their goal, money they absolutely need.

“We’re here 365 days a year and so we really have to lean in this time of year asking folks for support. It could make the difference in somebody’s Christmas but it’s also going to make the difference if somebody has food in their pantry in May or June,” Kuebler said.

It’s not too hard to chip in at one of the kettles or you can go online.

“Volunteer time, make some money and the money that comes out of your wallet helps the same way,” Tom Cochran, a volunteer with Salvation Army said.

So how can you help? Get to one of the more than 125 locations with a kettle in the next two days or you can donate online through the end of the year here.