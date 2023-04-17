KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army has opened a new location Monday, known as the Prospect Corps Community Center.

This new center, located near 60th Street and Prospect Avenue, is a new home for the former Westport Corps Community Center.

The Salvation Army said the move is part of the organization’s plan to put resources closer to residents who need assistance.

The Salvation Army center will have a food pantry and offer emergency assistance and its Pathway of Hope initiative, among other services.

“This new location will continue to serve residents of the Westport neighborhood, Midtown Kansas City, along Prospect Avenue, and out to Swope Park,” said Maj. Kelly Collins with the local Salvation Army division.

Salvation Army community centers offer services based on residents’ zip codes. The Prospect center will now call the 64130 zip code home, offering help to people in that zip code. But residents who previously services at the Westport center will still receive assistance at the new location.

Residents in these areas can call 816-753-6040 for assistance.