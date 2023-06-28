KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat of summer is here, and staff from both the Salvation Army and Evergy are teaming up to hand out thousands of fans.

Fighting the extreme heat will be a priority for many of us over the next few months.

“It is life or death for some people if they don’t have other people coming in, or if they have their homes closed up,” Evergy’s Senior Manager of Community Events Michelle McConnell said. “Get some air in, get some circulation so that you’re able to stay safe.”

The two companies gave away 500 fans Wednesday morning to hundreds of Kansas City-area people looking for some relief for their families.

“Glad to get it,” one woman said. “It’ll help cool me off, so it’s great.”

They’re encouraging people to check on their neighbors right now, especially the vulnerable.

“We might think that fans are a comfort, but they really are not,” The Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander Kelly Collins said.

“Today, when it gets so hot, this is going to be a life-saving measure for a lot of people. People’s home will be unbearable in this heat if they don’t have circulation.”

If you didn’t get a fan on Wednesday, they’re giving out nearly 3,000 more fans over the next couple of weeks; go to your nearest Salvation Army location to grab one.