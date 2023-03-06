BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. —Country music star Sam Hunt has announced his Summer on the Outskirts tour, which includes a stop in the Kansas City area.

Hunt will be joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose for a concert at Azura Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 4.

Fans can use the code AZURA to order tickets during the pre-sale event starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9. General ticket sales start Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Hunt’s latest song “Outskirts” is set to be released on March 10.