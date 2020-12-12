Santa, Mrs. Claus greet families in south KC for drive-up toy drive benefitting Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with families Saturday at the Red Bridge Shopping Center for a drive-up toy drive.

The event benefitted Children’s Mercy Hospital, and Santa Claus said they started putting donations in their overflow bins less than two hours after being open.

“Even with COVID, people are still digging deep into their hearts and giving from the heart,” Santa said, “and it’s amazing.”

Kids were also welcome to talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus and give their wishes through the car window.