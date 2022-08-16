INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Changes are coming to the SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence next month.

Those attending the festival will be required to buy a wristband or ticket to enter the area where the carnival is held. The only exception is for adults acting as chaperones for those under the age of 18 who don’t plan to ride.

Another change to this year’s festival is that backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in the carnival area.

The carnival will be completely fenced with the only access at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Liberty Street near the ticket booth.

“The safety of our guests, entertainers, volunteers, and staff was our primary concern when making this decision,” said Tom Lesnak, Independence Chamber of Commerce president. “Enforcing these changes is imperative to hosting this large community event.”

The changes come a year after a shooting at the festival injured four people. The safety changes are in line with what Independence leaders called for following the shooting.

Unlimited ride wristbands are on sale for $25 per day through 11 a.m. Sept. 2. After that time, wristband prices will jump to $35.

This is the 50th year for the SantaCaliGon Days Festival. It will be held over Labor Day weekend, starting Sept. 2.

