SASS-MOKAN Remembrance Walk returns to Loose Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide, you know the grieving process can be very hard and lonely.

A local group is offering support and wants you to join them this weekend for their annual walk. Last year, the walk was virtual, but this year it returns to Loose Park.

Bonnie Swade and her husband Mickey founded Suicide Awareness Survivor Support after their son, Brett, took his own life 17 years ago.

There were no support groups in Kansas City at the time, so they started one.

They also started an annual walk at Loose Park where the survivors of suicide could get together to remember their loved ones and grieve together.

FOX4’s Matt Stewart has emceed this event for more than 15 years and will be there once again this Sunday.

It’s an opportunity to heal with others who are dealing with a similar loss in their lives.

Bonnie Swade, SASS-MOKAN Founder

“A lot of people who have lost loved ones to suicide think they’re so alone and so discounts reinforce the fact that there’s many of us out there,” Bonnie Swade, SASS-MOKAN founder said.

The suicide remembrance walk Sunday, September 12 at 9 a.m.. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and you can sign up online.