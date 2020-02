KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters were dispatched to 36th and Baltimore just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a reported apartment fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from a lower level apartment. The fire was contained to that lower level apartment in the three-story building.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the building, however; two pets, a dog and cat, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimate is available currently.