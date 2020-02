KANSAS CITY, Kans — The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Turnpike Authority are investigating a fatality crash in the westbound lanes of I-70 near 110th Street in Kansas City, KS.

Initial conclusions from the crash indicate that a semi-tractor trailer was broken down in a lane of traffic and was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash. No victim identification is available at this time.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.