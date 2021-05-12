Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A plans to limit sauces for customers

Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage, WTRF reported.

Limits include:

1 sauce per entree

2 sauces per meal

3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

The email finishes with Chick-fil-A apologizing for the inconvenience. It did not address why the shortage is happening or when they expect normalized production.

Chick-fil-A sauce isn’t the only shortage. Industries have reported a diminished amount of lumber, gas and labor.

