KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There’s encouraging news regarding Sauer Castle, KCK’s Civil War celebrated era landmark.

Sauer Castle is no longer part of an upcoming Wyandotte County tax sale, according to a spokesperson from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

The castle’s owner is moving forward with repairs, now that he’s entered into a partnership with a metro construction executive.

Decades of fighting over the castle, which has fallen into visible disrepair over the years, may be winding down.

A statement from the Unified Government quotes Wendy Green, the UG’s senior legal counsel, who said all past citations against the castle are now settled. Green’s statement also said 2022 tax assessments are also paid in full. Thousands of dollars in fines have been assessed to the castle’s owner.

“I’m very happy. We’ve got a good team working,” Carl Lopp, the castle’s owner, said.

Lopp’s family built the castle, which sits on modern day Shawnee Road, in the mid 1800s. Preservationists have looked on for years as the castle’s condition deteriorated. Neighbors pleaded with Lopp to make repairs.

“We’ve got a good team together. We’re excited about that. We’re just working like crazy now,” Lopp told FOX4 on Tuesday.

Lopp confirmed he’s entered into an agreement with Michael Heitman, an executive with Garney Construction. Lopp didn’t share details of that arrangement.

“It’s 30 to 40 years of issues of trying to move forward. I’m very excited. My partner is very excited. It looks like we’re finally getting the right people together. We’re very excited about it,” Lopp said.

Diane Euston, a metro historian, has been one of Lopp’s strongest critics over the years. She spoke out in 2021 when lightning struck the castle tower and rain poured into the old landmark.

Euston is cautiously optimistic this could be a positive move.

“I will get excited when someone is able to live inside of it or open its doors without a hard hat on. I’ll be excited when bricks don’t fall from the tower. These are things that need to happen first,” Euston said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Lopp could be seen working with laborers outside the castle on Tuesday afternoon.

Community members have hoped to see Sauer Castle become an event space or a local museum. Lopp said he has plans for the castle, but he’s not ready to share them.