Sausage plant in Holton, Kansas shuts down after workers test positive for coronavirus

HOLTON, Kan. — A Kansas plant that makes sausage has shut down after five employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The shutdown at the Johnsonville plant will affect about 230 employees. The doors closed on Wednesday, May 13.

Johnsonville didn’t announce when it plans to reopen the plant. A company spokesperson said all employees will continue to get paid, and downtime will be used to implement even more aggressive safety protocols before reopening.

Some new safety protocols include placing additional barriers between workstations where social distancing isn’t possible. The plant already had been requiring mandatory temperature check.

This is just one of the latest outbreaks in Kansas. More than 800 people have tested positive for the virus at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Topeka. Two staff members have died as well as multiple inmates. Wyandotte County also announced it was tracking two outbreaks at different KCK nursing homes.