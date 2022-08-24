KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Feeding families just keeps getting more expensive.

FOX4 is working for you with some of the best deals available at Kansas City-area grocery stores this week. Prices are good Aug. 24-30, unless otherwise noted.

Make sure you have store cards for Hy-Vee and Price Chopper to make sure you get the sale price. It’s free to sign up in stores.

Check store ads for additional deals and offers available this week.

Aldi

Avocados $0.89 each

Strawberries $1.69 per 1 lb. pkg

Smithfield fresh whole boneless pork butt roast $1.99 per lb. ( Only available Wednesday, Aug. 24 )

Steamed California medley $0.99 per 12 oz. frozen bag



The entire weekly ad is available on Aldi’s website.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is offering daily deals, so while some of these sale prices are only good on Aug. 24, there will be different offers available daily.

The in-ad coupons noted are from the August Monthly Mega Ad.

Fresh, whole, pineapple $1.77 each ( Only available Wednesday, Aug. 24 )

Sugar $1.28 for 4 lb. ( Only available Wednesday, Aug. 24 )

Lunchables 8/$10 ( Only available Wednesday, Aug. 24 )

Armor LunchMakers $0.99 each with in-ad coupon (limit 10)

Honeycrisp apples $0.99 a pound

Sweet corn 12 ears for $6

Dole iceberg lettuce $0.88 each with in-ad coupon (Limit 1)

Chicken of the Sea Chunk light tuna $0.58 each with in-ad coupon (Limit 2)

That’s Smart salad dressing 16 fl oz., $0.88 each with in-ad coupon (Limit 1)

Hy-Vee pasta sauce $0.99 a jar (Limit 4)

Hy-Vee potato chips $0.99 for each 7.8 or 8 oz. bag

Earn $0.30 off per gallon of gas with every $60 purchase Earn Discount Aug. 26-28 Only

Earn $0.25 off per gallon of fuel with purchase of 5 participating Tyson products Earn Discount Aug. 24-30



The entire weekly ad is available on Hy-Vee’s website.

Price Chopper

Honeycrisp apples $1.49 per lb. (price better this week at Hy-Vee)

Smithfield Bacon 12 oz., $2.99 (Limit 3)

John Morrell smoked sausage 7 oz., $1

Free grocery pick up when you spend at least $30

Bonus Rewards | Save up to $25 on gas or groceries when you spend $150 Earn Bonus Aug. 26-28 Only



The entire weekly ad is available on Price Chopper’s website.

