KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The forecast for Kansas City is going to heat up as summer arrives next week.

With the hot temperatures comes higher energy bills.

FOX 4 is working for you with free tips to keep your power bills as low as possible.

Operate Thermostat Efficiently

Evergy suggests setting the thermostat to a temperature that is comfortable. Then set your programmable thermostat several degrees higher during the time when you are at work, or plan to be out of the house or apartment.

Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans can help circulate cool air around rooms, but the fans also use energy.

Evergy says turning off fans when no one is in the room to save on energy costs.

Lighting

Independence Power and Light suggests using task lighting or lamps where you need it, instead of lighting the entire room.

Make sure you turn lights off when you leave. and replace bulbs with LED light bulbs. The LED bulbs are more expensive, but use less energy and last longer.

Maintain the A/C

Spray out your air conditioning unit (after turning off the power) to make sure it is free of any debris to help maintain efficiency.

Also get your A/C system serviced regularly.

Change Chore Schedule

Consider doing laundry and running your dishwasher either early in the morning or later in the evening.

The temperatures will be cooler outside and the A/C won’t have to run as long to cool the house.

Wash full loads for best efficiency.

Water Heating Costs

Set the temperature on your water heater at 120 degrees or less.

Your water will be cooler, but you also won’t be spending as much money to heat water.

Make Curb Appeal Work

The Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County suggests making curb appeal work for you.

Try to plant a tree on the south or west side of your home. The tree will grow and provide shade in the summer while allowing the sun to reach the house in fall and winter.

Energy Assessment

Evergy also offers a free energy assessment. It will show you where you can cut costs.

Contact Evergy to schedule your assessment.