KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s October and that means it’s time to start thinking about Halloween. This week you may want to start stocking up on cheaper than normal candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters.

The following deals are available using just your cell phone and digital coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.

There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.

CVS

GROCERIES/SNACKS

Butterfinger & Co. Fun Size or Hershey’s Snack Size, $5.79 each Buy 1, Get 1 Free Final price: $2.89 per bag plus tax



PERSONAL CARE

Colgate Total, Stain Fighter, Max or 2-in-1 Toothpaste, $3.99 Buy 2 earn ECB Use the $1/1 Colgate Toothpaste digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account) Pay $6.98 plus tax Earn $5 Extra Care Bucks Final price: $1.98 total or $0.99 each plus tax



Select Nivea Body Wash, $5.49 Buy 2 earn $5 ECB Pay $10.98 Earn $5 Extra Care Bucks Final price: $5.98 total or $2.99 each plus tax



Select Olay Facial Care Products Buy 2 Olay Regenerist or Eyes, $27.99 each Use the $10/2 Olay Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account) Pay $45.98 Earn $15 Extra Care Bucks Final price: $30.98 or $15.49 each plus tax



Select U by Kotex Products, Prices start around $1.89 Buy 2 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale Earn $2 Extra Care Bucks Final price: $0.83 or $0.42 each plus tax



HOUSEHOLD

Scott Paper Towels 6 Mega Rolls or Cottonelle Flushable Cleansing Cloths Refill, $4.99 Buy 2 Pay $9.98 Earn $2 Extra Care Bucks when you buy 2 Final price: $7.98 or $3.99 each



Walgreens

GROCERIES/SNACKS

Reese’s Snack Size Candy, $5.29 Sale price: $2.49 each bag



Lindsay Olives 5-6 oz., $2.99 Buy 2 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale Final Price: $2.99 or $1.49 each plus tax



BEAUTY CARE

Maybelline Baby Lip Balms, prices start at $4.99 Buy 2 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale Use the $4/2 Maybeline Cosmetics manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account) Final Price: $3.39 or $1.74 each plus tax



Maybelline Green Edition Lip Blushes, $9.99 Buy 2 Minus buy 1, get 1, 50% off sale Use the $11/2 Maybelline Green Edition digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account) Final Price: $3.98 or $1.99 each plus tax



HOUSEHOLD

Select Bounce, Downy or Tide Simply Laundry Care Products, 4/$9 Buy 4 Final Price $9 or $2.25 each plus tax



Walgreens Bath Tissue, $3.99 each Buy 2 Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale Final Price: $3.99 or $1.99 each



You can find additional deals and full ad coupon match-ups for each store this week at Hip2Save.com.

