KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s October and that means it’s time to start thinking about Halloween. This week you may want to start stocking up on cheaper than normal candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters.
The following deals are available using just your cell phone and digital coupons, but shoppers must have a Walgreens Reward Card, or a CVS Card to get the following prices.
There are many more deals available if you also have access to manufacturer coupons.
CVS
GROCERIES/SNACKS
- Butterfinger & Co. Fun Size or Hershey’s Snack Size, $5.79 each
- Buy 1, Get 1 Free
- Final price: $2.89 per bag plus tax
PERSONAL CARE
- Colgate Total, Stain Fighter, Max or 2-in-1 Toothpaste, $3.99
- Buy 2 earn ECB
- Use the $1/1 Colgate Toothpaste digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account)
- Pay $6.98 plus tax
- Earn $5 Extra Care Bucks
- Final price: $1.98 total or $0.99 each plus tax
- Select Nivea Body Wash, $5.49
- Buy 2 earn $5 ECB
- Pay $10.98
- Earn $5 Extra Care Bucks
- Final price: $5.98 total or $2.99 each plus tax
- Select Olay Facial Care Products
- Buy 2 Olay Regenerist or Eyes, $27.99 each
- Use the $10/2 Olay Products digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account)
- Pay $45.98
- Earn $15 Extra Care Bucks
- Final price: $30.98 or $15.49 each plus tax
- Select U by Kotex Products, Prices start around $1.89
- Buy 2
- Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale
- Earn $2 Extra Care Bucks
- Final price: $0.83 or $0.42 each plus tax
HOUSEHOLD
- Scott Paper Towels 6 Mega Rolls or Cottonelle Flushable Cleansing Cloths Refill, $4.99
- Buy 2
- Pay $9.98
- Earn $2 Extra Care Bucks when you buy 2
- Final price: $7.98 or $3.99 each
Walgreens
GROCERIES/SNACKS
- Reese’s Snack Size Candy, $5.29
- Sale price: $2.49 each bag
- Lindsay Olives 5-6 oz., $2.99
- Buy 2
- Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale
- Final Price: $2.99 or $1.49 each plus tax
BEAUTY CARE
- Maybelline Baby Lip Balms, prices start at $4.99
- Buy 2
- Minus Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale
- Use the $4/2 Maybeline Cosmetics manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account)
- Final Price: $3.39 or $1.74 each plus tax
- Maybelline Green Edition Lip Blushes, $9.99
- Buy 2
- Minus buy 1, get 1, 50% off sale
- Use the $11/2 Maybelline Green Edition digital manufacturer’s coupon (if available to your account)
- Final Price: $3.98 or $1.99 each plus tax
HOUSEHOLD
- Select Bounce, Downy or Tide Simply Laundry Care Products, 4/$9
- Buy 4
- Final Price $9 or $2.25 each plus tax
- Walgreens Bath Tissue, $3.99 each
- Buy 2
- Minus Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale
- Final Price: $3.99 or $1.99 each
You can find additional deals and full ad coupon match-ups for each store this week at Hip2Save.com.
